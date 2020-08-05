Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,178,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,938,000 after acquiring an additional 867,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,992,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,716,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,904,000 after acquiring an additional 112,813 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,815,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,270 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,663,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,977 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. 148,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

