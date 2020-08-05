Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Announces Earnings Results

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06.

A number of research firms have commented on CWST. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,310,791.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,236 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $520,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,850,605.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,141 shares of company stock worth $8,000,157. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

