Centerpoint Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,384. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.04. The stock had a trading volume of 664,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,027,900. The company has a market capitalization of $710.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $255.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

