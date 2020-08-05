Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at CIBC

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAGDF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised Centerra Gold to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CAGDF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 68,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,731. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.70.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.