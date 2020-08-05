Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Issues Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.

CRNT stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

