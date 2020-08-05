Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 90.97%. Cerus updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.95. Cerus has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 20,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $115,390.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,408.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,550. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cerus in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

