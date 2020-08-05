Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,692,000 after purchasing an additional 182,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 150,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 234.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 88,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,130. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.