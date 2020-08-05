CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 319.68% and a negative net margin of 302.99%.

NASDAQ:CHFS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 396,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,956,461. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. CHF Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on CHF Solutions in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

