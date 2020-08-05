Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $10.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.12.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

