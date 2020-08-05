Chiliz One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.76 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. Chiliz has a market cap of $62.22 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.19 or 0.02005750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00200164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00081491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00110104 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,716,411,686 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

