Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRUS. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.32. 30,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.33. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,736.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

