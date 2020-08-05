Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,569,760. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $200.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

