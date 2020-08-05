Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Holdings Raised by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 55.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,811,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,578,000 after purchasing an additional 127,025 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 48,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. 857,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,258,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

