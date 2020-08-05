CK Hutchison Holdings Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.39 (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of CK Hutchison stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.41. 36,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,241. CK Hutchison has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CK Hutchison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

