Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 698,905 shares of company stock worth $33,768,893. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 511,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,943,512. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

