Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 22.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE traded up $48.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.51. 3,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,550. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $188.08 and a 12 month high of $382.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.61. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.