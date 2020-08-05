Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend by an average of 43.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

