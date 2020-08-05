Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on August 28th

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.423 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of 212.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of CHCT stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHCT shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

