CONTRACOIN Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00008378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $17.45 million and approximately $20,940.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00803417 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.72 or 0.01753387 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008573 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000187 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00008986 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,835,608 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

