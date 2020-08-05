CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 16.35%.

UAN stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

