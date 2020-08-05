CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.14-$7.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.14. CVS Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.14-7.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 433,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,961. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average is $64.27. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

