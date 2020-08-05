Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,727. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.97.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Instinet lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $662,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,211. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

