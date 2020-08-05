Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 99.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

DKL stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $918.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.49. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

