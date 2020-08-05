Delek Logistics Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,858 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,021% compared to the typical volume of 255 call options.

Shares of DKL traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.41. 12,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,977. The stock has a market cap of $922.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.49. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. Analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 136.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

