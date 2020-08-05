Delek US (NYSE:DK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.97), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 227,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,825. Delek US has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

