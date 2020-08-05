Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Diamondback Energy has a payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.44. 84,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,286. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.16.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

