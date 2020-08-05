Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at B. Riley

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.28.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.95. 22,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,113. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.53 and a beta of 1.81. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

