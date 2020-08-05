Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Djerriwarrh Investments has a fifty-two week low of A$2.02 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.74 ($2.56). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.82.

In other Djerriwarrh Investments news, insider Graham Goldsmith purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of A$132,500.00 ($90,753.42).

Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a self managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. It employs a combination of in-house and external research to make its investments. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

