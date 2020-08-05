Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DLB opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $289,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,507 over the last ninety days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

