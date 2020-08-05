Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) is Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 2.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,393,000 after buying an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 213,991 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.21. The company had a trading volume of 115,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,954. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.21.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

