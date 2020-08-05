Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Holdings Cut by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $25,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,928,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,548,000 after buying an additional 174,750 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 71.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.59. 138,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,857,044. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

