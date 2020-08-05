DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of DSDVY stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $70.75. 20,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,184. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10. DSV AS/ADR has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $70.98.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

