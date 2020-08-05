Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 43,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 334,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

DUK stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 82,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.11. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

