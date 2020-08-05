Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,123 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

