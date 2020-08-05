Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 42,102 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 169,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. 82,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,748,318. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.