Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.75. 222,803 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.31.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.