Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after buying an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,569,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

