Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 417 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $79,750,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.12.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. The firm has a market cap of $231.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.