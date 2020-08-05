Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 96 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.87. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

