Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Paypal by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,682,000 after purchasing an additional 339,100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 20.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 37,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 65,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Paypal by 53.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 29,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $5.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.91. 433,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,095,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $235.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $199.40.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,942,755. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

