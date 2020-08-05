Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,276. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $130.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,783,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

