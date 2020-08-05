Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,270 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 287.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Comcast by 6,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,726 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 50.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,193,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,511,232. The stock has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.