Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. 91,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,572. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

