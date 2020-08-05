Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,738,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 756.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 100,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 88,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $1,749,000.

BATS ITB traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,215 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

