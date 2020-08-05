Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $837,000 Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.57. 113,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Standpoint Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

