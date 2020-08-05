Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 583,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,860. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

