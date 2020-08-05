Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 765 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 138,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 764.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 51,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 142,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,645. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $27.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27.

