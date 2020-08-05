Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,440,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,721 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,313,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,681,000 after acquiring an additional 554,624 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,040,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,199,000 after purchasing an additional 171,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

SYF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. 370,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,923,903. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

