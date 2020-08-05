Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 694,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,668,000 after acquiring an additional 382,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,330,000 after acquiring an additional 309,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,691,000 after purchasing an additional 288,956 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $580.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,388 shares of company stock worth $30,536,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

