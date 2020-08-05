Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 781 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in General Mills by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after buying an additional 192,527 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in General Mills by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 136,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in General Mills by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,959. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

